Starlink shutdown paralyzed key tactic of Russian troops - Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The shutdown of Starlink terminals led to the loss of control by Russian troops, particularly communication with small assault groups via UAVs. This paralyzed a key enemy tactic, particularly in the Kupyansk direction and in Vovchansk.
After Starlink terminals were disabled, Russians faced a problem with troop control - in particular, they lost the ability to maintain real-time communication with small assault groups via UAVs. This was reported by the Joint Forces Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that the disabling of Starlink and difficult weather conditions effectively paralyzed the enemy's key tactic - small assault groups under the cover of UAVs.
In the Kupyansk direction - isolated groups fighting not for advance, but for survival. Vovchansk and the border area - attempts to advance without systemic control
It is also indicated that the Russians "continue to exert pressure along the northern border, but without breakthroughs or results."
Recall
Russian troops are looking for ways to activate Starlink terminals, involving third parties to register equipment in Ukrainian ASCs.
