08:45 PM • 6354 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 11435 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 16786 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 22203 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 20563 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 23934 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 35505 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 47506 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 42633 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 32108 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Starlink shutdown paralyzed key tactic of Russian troops - Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The shutdown of Starlink terminals led to the loss of control by Russian troops, particularly communication with small assault groups via UAVs. This paralyzed a key enemy tactic, particularly in the Kupyansk direction and in Vovchansk.

Starlink shutdown paralyzed key tactic of Russian troops - Armed Forces of Ukraine

After Starlink terminals were disabled, Russians faced a problem with troop control - in particular, they lost the ability to maintain real-time communication with small assault groups via UAVs. This was reported by the Joint Forces Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the disabling of Starlink and difficult weather conditions effectively paralyzed the enemy's key tactic - small assault groups under the cover of UAVs.

In the Kupyansk direction - isolated groups fighting not for advance, but for survival. Vovchansk and the border area - attempts to advance without systemic control

- the report says.

It is also indicated that the Russians "continue to exert pressure along the northern border, but without breakthroughs or results."

Recall

Russian troops are looking for ways to activate Starlink terminals, involving third parties to register equipment in Ukrainian ASCs.

Starlink failure paralyzed Russian troop command, causing "friendly fire" - "ATESH"06.02.26, 14:01 • 4070 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine