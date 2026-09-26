Occupiers in the Kherson region are preparing teenagers to work for the Russian army — CNS

The occupation administration of the Kherson region is preparing to launch programs for the “employment” of teenagers. The occupiers explain this by the need to involve children in work as early as possible so that they supposedly “do not fall in with the wrong crowd.” This is reported by the Center of National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNR), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, in reality, such a policy increasingly binds young people to the Russian system and its military needs.

Teenagers are planned to be involved in work related to providing for the Russian army: weaving camouflage nets, sorting provisions, sewing equipment, and soldering drones. Similar involvement of children in making camouflage nets for the Russian military has already been documented in the occupied Donetsk region — the article says.

It is stated that, instead of self-development, education, and a normal childhood, the occupiers are shaping children’s militarized perception of life from an early age, getting them accustomed to working for the needs of the Russian army.

“Thus, Russia is trying to raise a generation that, from adolescence, will be incorporated into the system supporting its military machine,” the CNR concludes.

To remind you

Russian security forces are holding classes for children on “terrorism and extremism.” Pro-Ukrainian posts and likes are called terrorist activity.

Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories create "labor camps" for teenagers – social services turned into a punitive tool – National Resistance Center