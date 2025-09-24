After a successful strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the warehouses of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk region, the enemy is frantically distributing its ammunition to various locations, trying to avoid further strikes. This was reported by the Ukrainian partisan movement "ATESH", writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian resistance movement "ATESH" reports that Russian occupation forces are hastily dispersing their ammunition depots after the attack by Ukrainian troops on Bohdanivka in the Luhansk region. The strike was carried out on the warehouses and ammunition loading points of the 17th Tank Regiment.

According to the movement, after the attack, the occupiers urgently began to move ammunition to different locations, trying to minimize the risk of new strikes. This information was confirmed by an "ATESH" agent, who is near Mariupol and provided photographs of the ammunition transportation.

At the same time, the movement assures that all data has already been transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, so the movement of the occupiers' warehouses will not help avoid further losses.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Ukrainian troops destroyed key enemy targets: a logistics point through which the occupiers distributed drones for operations in Donetsk region, and a regimental ammunition depot of Russian forces in Luhansk region.

On September 19, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the logistics hub of the Russian Marine Corps brigade in the Kursk region.