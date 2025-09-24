$41.380.13
Exclusive
07:25 AM
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
Occupiers in panic disperse their ammunition depots after the AFU strike in Luhansk Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 60 views

Russian occupation forces are hastily dispersing their ammunition depots after the Ukrainian military's attack on Bohdanivka in Luhansk Oblast. The ATESH movement has transferred data to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, assuring that the relocation of depots will not help avoid further losses.

Occupiers in panic disperse their ammunition depots after the AFU strike in Luhansk Oblast

After a successful strike by the Ukrainian Defense Forces on the warehouses of the Russian occupiers in the Luhansk region, the enemy is frantically distributing its ammunition to various locations, trying to avoid further strikes. This was reported by the Ukrainian partisan movement "ATESH", writes UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian resistance movement "ATESH" reports that Russian occupation forces are hastily dispersing their ammunition depots after the attack by Ukrainian troops on Bohdanivka in the Luhansk region. The strike was carried out on the warehouses and ammunition loading points of the 17th Tank Regiment.

According to the movement, after the attack, the occupiers urgently began to move ammunition to different locations, trying to minimize the risk of new strikes. This information was confirmed by an "ATESH" agent, who is near Mariupol and provided photographs of the ammunition transportation.

At the same time, the movement assures that all data has already been transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces, so the movement of the occupiers' warehouses will not help avoid further losses.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that Ukrainian troops destroyed key enemy targets: a logistics point through which the occupiers distributed drones for operations in Donetsk region, and a regimental ammunition depot of Russian forces in Luhansk region.

On September 19, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the logistics hub of the Russian Marine Corps brigade in the Kursk region. 

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Kursk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Mariupol