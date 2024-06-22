Occupiers hire bailiffs for Fake Courts in the occupied territories

In the occupied territories, the russian federation recruits bailiffs of fake courts, providing a high salary and a social package. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, reports UNN.

Details

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, there is an active recruitment of bailiffs to military courts.

According to the information, the occupation authorities offer a high salary and a social package for those who are ready to hold the position of Bailiff.

Now it is revealed that a "bailiff school" has been opened in the Kherson region, where local residents are given the opportunity to get the necessary training to perform their duties. At the same time, bailiffs are reportedly hired in Zaporizhia even without previous work experience, promising them a stable social package and a competitive salary for this region.

