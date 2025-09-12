The occupiers are preparing to hold so-called "gubernatorial elections" in temporarily occupied Sevastopol and are bringing in extras to simulate voter turnout. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, according to UNN.

Locals are not interested in this farce, so the Russians are bringing in extras to simulate turnout for the cameras. - noted the CNS.

Voting will last from September 12 to 14. The process was artificially extended for three days to justify footage of empty polling stations.

The Center emphasizes that elections in the temporarily occupied territories of the Russian Federation have no relation to democratic procedures and are used exclusively for propaganda.

Recall

Recently, the CNS stated that Russians are recruiting militants from the Russian Federation to work in occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. A special program, "Zaporizhzhia Heroes," is preparing 21 candidates for Zaporizhzhia.

