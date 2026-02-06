Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault Forces

The situation in the city of Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, remains difficult: fighting continues in the northern part of the settlement. This is reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops.

Details

Russians are bringing heavy equipment, including artillery, into the central part of Myrnohrad. At the same time, enemy assault groups are active on the eastern outskirts of the city.

The enemy's pressure north of the city significantly restricts the use of unmanned aerial systems in Myrnohrad itself. This, in turn, limits the possibilities of fire influence on the enemy. - the military reports.

Despite the difficult situation, the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavrian Brigade conducted search and strike operations north of Myrnohrad to detect and eliminate enemy groups. Thus, the Russians were not allowed to enter the rear of Ukrainian positions.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 152 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, including 31 in the Pokrovsk direction and 23 in the Huliaipole direction.