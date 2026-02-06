Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault Forces

$43.140.03
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 7662 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 42155 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 43639 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 34909 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 47888 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 87084 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 34098 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 31240 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23587 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
Publications
Exclusives
In Yalta, students from privileged categories are left without monetary surcharges to scholarships - CNSFebruary 6, 12:45 AM • 7604 views
Finland provides Ukraine with 32nd military aid package worth 43 million eurosFebruary 6, 01:19 AM • 11473 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WPFebruary 6, 01:53 AM • 13853 views
Senator's motorcade attacked in Colombia: guards killedFebruary 6, 02:28 AM • 4744 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 12882 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 21677 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 42155 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 87084 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 78136 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 108112 views
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 13811 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 16939 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 26311 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 29712 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 63577 views
The Diplomat

Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

In Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, fighting continues in the northern part of the city. Russians are bringing heavy equipment and artillery into the central part, and assault groups are active on the eastern outskirts.

Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault Forces

The situation in the city of Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, remains difficult: fighting continues in the northern part of the settlement. This is reported by UNN with reference to the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops.

Details

Russians are bringing heavy equipment, including artillery, into the central part of Myrnohrad. At the same time, enemy assault groups are active on the eastern outskirts of the city.

The enemy's pressure north of the city significantly restricts the use of unmanned aerial systems in Myrnohrad itself. This, in turn, limits the possibilities of fire influence on the enemy.

- the military reports.

Despite the difficult situation, the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavrian Brigade conducted search and strike operations north of Myrnohrad to detect and eliminate enemy groups. Thus, the Russians were not allowed to enter the rear of Ukrainian positions.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 152 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, including 31 in the Pokrovsk direction and 23 in the Huliaipole direction.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Armed Forces of Ukraine