In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, the Russian administration is creating conditions under which selling fish legally is becoming increasingly difficult. This is reported by the National Resistance Center of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (NRC), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that entrepreneurs are not being issued the documents required for trading and confirming the quality of their products, while at the same time being demanded to pay substantial bribes for their issuance.

Those who refuse to pay are punished by the occupation structures: fish is confiscated from shops and market stalls, owners are issued hefty fines and threatened with criminal charges. Under the pretext of inspecting the quality and safety of products, the occupiers are gaining an additional tool for pressuring local businesses - the statement reads.

It is indicated that, as a result, the occupation administration itself blocks legal trade and then punishes entrepreneurs for lacking documents that it fails to properly provide.

"This system forces sellers either to pay for the opportunity to work or to risk losing their goods and their own business," the NRC concludes.

Earlier

The occupation administration has officially begun transferring land plots in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region to participants in the so-called "special military operation."

In the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, farmers faced a fuel shortage due to the military needs of the Russian Federation - CNS