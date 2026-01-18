Occupiers attacked a critical energy facility in Chernihiv region: a number of settlements are without electricity
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the shelling, an energy facility in Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region was damaged. Energy workers will begin restoration after the security situation stabilizes.
The Russian army attacked an important energy facility in the Chernihiv region, a number of settlements were de-energized, UNN reports with reference to JSC "Chernihivoblenergo".
As a result of the rashist shelling, an important energy facility in the Koriukiv district was damaged. A number of settlements were de-energized.
The company added that energy workers will begin emergency restoration work when the security situation allows.
