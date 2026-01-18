$43.180.08
January 18, 11:31 AM
Frosts and cold snap in Ukraine: what weather to expect next
Exclusive
January 18, 10:58 AM
One of the most interesting and unconventional weeks of the entire year: astrological forecast for January 18-25
January 18, 08:25 AM
European countries have begun to fight Russia's "shadow fleet" - ISW
January 17, 12:49 PM
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
Exclusives
Occupiers attacked a critical energy facility in Chernihiv region: a number of settlements are without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

As a result of the shelling, an energy facility in Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region was damaged. Energy workers will begin restoration after the security situation stabilizes.

The Russian army attacked an important energy facility in the Chernihiv region, a number of settlements were de-energized, UNN reports with reference to JSC "Chernihivoblenergo".

As a result of the rashist shelling, an important energy facility in the Koriukiv district was damaged. A number of settlements were de-energized.

- the message says.

The company added that energy workers will begin emergency restoration work when the security situation allows.

Another day with schedules: tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout Ukraine

Antonina Tumanova

