Occupiers attacked a critical energy facility in Chernihiv region: a number of settlements are without electricity

The Russian army attacked an important energy facility in the Chernihiv region, a number of settlements were de-energized, UNN reports with reference to JSC "Chernihivoblenergo".

As a result of the rashist shelling, an important energy facility in the Koriukiv district was damaged. A number of settlements were de-energized. - the message says.

The company added that energy workers will begin emergency restoration work when the security situation allows.

