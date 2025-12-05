Occupiers advance in ruined Vovchansk, but overestimated their forces in Kupyansk - Trehubov

$42.180.02
11:17 AM • 9344 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
08:37 AM • 11929 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 18562 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 31832 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 41869 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 36994 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 61958 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 34337 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 57167 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24626 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Popular news
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goalsDecember 5, 03:32 AM • 29151 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the worldDecember 5, 04:03 AM • 24809 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 24302 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 12045 views
Six regions switched to emergency power outages - Ukrenergo08:47 AM • 13270 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions11:30 AM • 6108 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?11:17 AM • 9346 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 24361 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 61959 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 47140 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO12:40 PM • 1024 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 12095 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 21970 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 35893 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 36124 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The Diplomat

Occupiers advance in ruined Vovchansk, but overestimated their forces in Kupyansk - Trehubov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Russian occupiers are advancing in Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, but the city is almost destroyed. In Kupyansk, the occupiers overestimated their forces, noted Viktor Trehubov.

Occupiers advance in ruined Vovchansk, but overestimated their forces in Kupyansk - Trehubov

Russian occupiers are advancing in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, but the city is practically destroyed and there are almost no buildings left. At the same time, in Kupyansk, also in Kharkiv region, the occupiers greatly overestimated their forces, said Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, in an interview with "My-Ukraine", UNN reports.

Details

Speaking about the situation in Vovchansk, Tregubov noted that there are not many buildings in the city that can be held onto.

The weather is problematic. The reason why the Russians are able to advance and conduct filtration operations is that drones are currently used to a limited extent, so the Russians are realizing their advantage in manpower.

- he stated.

Regarding the situation in Kupyansk, after a wave of fakes, the enemy tried to bring reality closer to their own statements, but only made it worse, Tregubov said.

In Kupyansk itself, the Russians are present in the northern districts of the city, but there they are slowly being destroyed by Ukrainian UAVs and our counter-actions. The Russians are simultaneously trying to press west of the city, and are also trying to bypass the city from the south and press in the area of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi.

- he added.

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian lies about the alleged capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Technology
War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Kharkiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kupiansk