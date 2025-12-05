Occupiers advance in ruined Vovchansk, but overestimated their forces in Kupyansk - Trehubov

Russian occupiers are advancing in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, but the city is practically destroyed and there are almost no buildings left. At the same time, in Kupyansk, also in Kharkiv region, the occupiers greatly overestimated their forces, said Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, in an interview with "My-Ukraine", UNN reports.

Details

Speaking about the situation in Vovchansk, Tregubov noted that there are not many buildings in the city that can be held onto.

The weather is problematic. The reason why the Russians are able to advance and conduct filtration operations is that drones are currently used to a limited extent, so the Russians are realizing their advantage in manpower. - he stated.

Regarding the situation in Kupyansk, after a wave of fakes, the enemy tried to bring reality closer to their own statements, but only made it worse, Tregubov said.

In Kupyansk itself, the Russians are present in the northern districts of the city, but there they are slowly being destroyed by Ukrainian UAVs and our counter-actions. The Russians are simultaneously trying to press west of the city, and are also trying to bypass the city from the south and press in the area of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi. - he added.

Recall

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian lies about the alleged capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk.