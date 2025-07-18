Occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region again left without electricity

On Thursday evening, July 17, the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast lost power. This was reported by the so-called "governor" of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Yevhen Balytskyi, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Partial power outage in Zaporizhzhia Oblast - Balytskyi's post reads.

According to him, Melitopol, Enerhodar, as well as Vasylivka, Yakymivka, Chernihivka, Prymorsk, Pryazovske, Kuibysheve, and Kamianka-Dniprovska districts were left without power.

"The causes of the outage are being clarified," added the so-called representative of the "authorities" appointed by the Russians.

Recall

On the night of June 3, an attack on an electrical substation in Melitopol led to a power outage in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. A substation in the Henichesk district of Kherson Oblast was also damaged.

Due to the departure of many energy workers from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the Russians cannot overcome the destruction of infrastructure caused by hostilities, which leaves thousands of people without electricity for weeks.