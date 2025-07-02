Occupation of Luhansk region: Ukraine refuted collaborator Pasichnyk's statements, fighting continues

The leader of the Russian terrorist group "LPR" Leonid Pasechnik announced the alleged full occupation of Luhansk Oblast. However, the Ukrainian side refutes the statement of the top collaborator, reports UNN.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Oleksiy Kharchenko, stated that Russian troops tried to advance near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Hrekivka over the past day. He added that the occupiers had air support and attacked with barrel artillery and FPV drones.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported about battles for Bilohorivka on July 1. At the same time, as reported by the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, the Defense Forces repelled Russian attacks in the Serebryansky forest over the past day.

In addition, as noted by the Institute for the Study of War, pro-Russian bloggers refute Pasechnik's statements. They noted that battles are currently ongoing for the settlements of Nadiia and Novoiehorivka.

According to DeepState OSINT project data, Ukraine controls Novoiehorivka, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are also fighting the occupiers in the area of Hrekivka and in the Serebryansky forest.

