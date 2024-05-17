Occupants wound five more residents in Donetsk region

Over the past day, May 16, Russian troops wounded five more civilians in Donetsk region, said Vadim Filashkin, head of the Donetsk RMA, UNN reports .

On May 16, Russians wounded 5 residents of Donetsk region in Mykhailivka. - Filashkin wrote in Telegram

Since February 24, 2022, according to the data provided, Russians have killed 1962 civilians in Donetsk region and injured another 4895. The number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha is currently unknown.

