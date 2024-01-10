Occupants set fire to a village in Kherson region: a couple was injured

The Russian army opened fire on the village of Chervonyi Mayak in Kherson region, there are victims. This is stated in the report of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, at least seven residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling.

"A couple was injured - a man born in 1959 and a woman born in 1967. They were diagnosed with limb wounds and explosive injuries. The victims were taken to a medical facility. Doctors are providing them with medical assistance," the CMA said.

