Kherson region: Russians shell residential buildings in Novodmytrivka, wound a man

Russian military attacked residential buildings in Novodmitrivka. This is in the Kherson region. At least one person was injured in the attack. The consequences of the shelling were shown by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

the Russian army shelled residential buildings in Novodmitrivka. A 58-year-old local resident was injured in his own home - reported the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

It is noted that doctors diagnosed the injured resident of Novodmitrivka with concussion and head injuries. The man has already been hospitalized for medical care.

In the village itself, there are numerous destructions of residential buildings and state buildings. Judging by the photos, there are arrivals directly into the homes of civilians.

Kherson region suffered 73 attacks by the Russian army over the past day. Two civilians were wounded as a result of shelling of residential buildings and critical infrastructure.