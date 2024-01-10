ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Collaborator detained in Kherson who forcibly "passported" beneficiaries during the occupation of the city

Collaborator detained in Kherson who forcibly "passported" beneficiaries during the occupation of the city

Kyiv  •  UNN

A collaborator who forced people to take russian passports during the occupation and threatened local residents with the cancellation of benefits was detained in Kherson.

In Kherson, a collaborator was detained who forcibly issued passports to local "beneficiaries" when the city was controlled by russian troops . This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that during the occupation of the regional center, she supported the Russian invaders and became a member of the leadership of the so-called "Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Russian Federation.

Cherkasy city council member gets five years in prison for pro-Russian stance and justification of Russian aggression25.12.23, 18:47 • 30059 views

In this "position", she participated in the fulfillment of the Kremlin's tasks of forcibly "integrating" the region's legal framework into the "standards" of Russian legislation. Among other things, she organized the transfer of social benefits exclusively in rubles of the aggressor country.

The collaborator also forced local residents to apply for citizenship of the aggressor country, and in case of refusal, threatened to cancel any social benefits. The most affected by the criminal actions of the defendant were lonely elderly people, people with disabilities and other representatives of the privileged category of the population

- the SBU said.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 5 Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

The woman is currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing. The offender faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Addendum

Investigators found that after the liberation of Kherson on , the offender stayed in the city and "laid low" by changing her place of residence. In this way, she hoped to avoid justice for the crime.

Law enforcers found out that had worked in one of the city's labor and social protection departments before defecting to the enemy.

"Leaked" air defense positions: a Ukrainian who worked for russia was sentenced to 9 years in prison04.01.24, 11:52 • 20735 views

In July 2022, the Russian invaders offered her to join the ranks of the local occupation administration of the Russian Federation, to which she immediately agreed, betraying the oath of office.

Recall

The SBU detained an agent of the Russian GRU in Zaporizhzhia, who was planning to pass geolocation data of Ukrainian defense companies to Russia. He now faces life in prison for high treason.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

