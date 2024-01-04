ukenru
"Leaked" air defense positions: a Ukrainian who worked for russia was sentenced to 9 years in prison

"Leaked" air defense positions: a Ukrainian who worked for russia was sentenced to 9 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20734 views

Prosecutors proved in court that the man acted in favor of the russian federation for money, damaging Ukraine's defense capabilities.

A man who supported russian aggression and passed on the location of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to the russian occupation forces was sentenced to 9 years in prison. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Details

Prosecutors proved in court that the man acted in favor of the aggressor state for a monetary reward, harming Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Following a public prosecution by prosecutors of the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office, the court found a resident of Cherkasy guilty of unauthorized dissemination of information about the location and movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He was sentenced to 9 years in prison

- the Prosecutor General's Office summarized.

It is noted that from May 2023, the convict provided intelligence information to a representative of the russian special services.

Using one of the messengers, he transmitted data on the location of military units, personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as air defense systems in Cherkasy region.

Addendum

Investigators found out that he attached a screenshot of maps in the Google Maps program with the exact coordinates to of each message.

In a few months, the man received 27,600 hryvnias from the enemy for his "work".

The pre-trial investigation and operational support in the criminal proceedings were carried out by the SBU Office in Cherkasy region.

The department emphasized that he had been in custody before the court's verdict.

Recall

The commander of a reconnaissance platoon of the russian occupiers, who participated in the seizure of the Security Service of Ukraine building in Mariupol, Donetsk region, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising