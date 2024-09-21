Occupants carried out 322 attacks in Zaporizhzhia region

Terrorists struck 322 times in 8 localities of Zaporizhzhya region over the last day. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Thus, on , enemy forces carried out an air strike on Pyatikhatky, and 157 drones attacked Gulyaypole, Novoandriyivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

In addition, 15 MLRS attacks took place in Huliaipol, Robotyne, Levadne and Novoandriivka. A total of 149 artillery attacks were registered.

There were 55 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure, but no civilians were injured.

