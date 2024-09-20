An explosion occurs in a hospital in Zaporizhzhia, a patient is injured

An explosion occurred in the ward of Zaporizhzhia City Hospital, and the victim was injured. According to preliminary data, an object exploded among the victim's belongings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the regional police.

On September 20, at 13:20, the Zaporizhzhia District Police Department received a report of an explosion in a ward of a city hospital. A 41-year-old patient was injured as a result of the incident. He is being provided with medical care - the message says.

According to preliminary information, an object that was among the victim's belongings exploded.

Explosive experts and officers of the territorial police unit are working at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident are being established.

