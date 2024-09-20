ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
An explosion occurs in a hospital in Zaporizhzhia, a patient is injured

Kyiv

 12672 views

An explosion occurred in a ward of Zaporizhzhia city hospital, injuring a 41-year-old patient. According to preliminary data, an object exploded among the victim's belongings. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

An explosion occurred in the ward of Zaporizhzhia City Hospital, and the victim was injured. According to preliminary data, an object exploded among the victim's belongings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the regional police.

On September 20, at 13:20, the Zaporizhzhia District Police Department received a report of an explosion in a ward of a city hospital. A 41-year-old patient was injured as a result of the incident. He is being provided with medical care

According to preliminary information, an object that was among the victim's belongings exploded.

Explosive experts and officers of the territorial police unit are working at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident are being established.

