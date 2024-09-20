Prosecutor's Office: man detained for murder at Kyiv gas station remanded in custody, does not explain motives
Kyiv • UNN
A 41-year-old Kyiv resident suspected of murdering a pensioner at a gas station has been remanded in custody until November 16, 2024. The suspect is not testifying or explaining his motives.
A pre-trial restraint in the form of detention has been imposed on a suspect in the case of a murder at a gas station on Kiltseva Road in Kyiv, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said on Friday, UNN reports.
A 41-year-old Kyiv resident suspected of the premeditated murder of a pensioner at a gas station has been remanded in custody until November 16, 2024. The suspect does not give any evidence, does not explain the motives of his actions
Case summary
According to the investigation, on September 18, in the morning, at a gas station on the Kiltseva Road, the suspect with a Derya Carina X-Celerate CRX 201 smoothbore shotgun approached a 65-year-old man who was about to get into his own Honda Accord. After a short dialogue, he made a fatal shot to the head of the car owner, after which he took the car keys, a bag with personal belongings, got behind the wheel and left the scene.
Subsequently, he was detained and notified of suspicion of premeditated murder for mercenary motives, robbery, illegal seizure of a vehicle and illegal possession and storage of ammunition (paragraph 6 of Part 2 of Article 115, Part 4 of Article 187, Part 3 of Article 289, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Prosecutor's Office: motives of man detained in connection with murder at Kyiv gas station are being established18.09.24, 10:27 • 12537 views