Prosecutor's Office: man detained for murder at Kyiv gas station remanded in custody, does not explain motives

A pre-trial restraint in the form of detention has been imposed on a suspect in the case of a murder at a gas station on Kiltseva Road in Kyiv, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said on Friday, UNN reports.

A 41-year-old Kyiv resident suspected of the premeditated murder of a pensioner at a gas station has been remanded in custody until November 16, 2024. The suspect does not give any evidence, does not explain the motives of his actions - the prosecutor's office said on Telegram.

Case summary

According to the investigation, on September 18, in the morning, at a gas station on the Kiltseva Road, the suspect with a Derya Carina X-Celerate CRX 201 smoothbore shotgun approached a 65-year-old man who was about to get into his own Honda Accord. After a short dialogue, he made a fatal shot to the head of the car owner, after which he took the car keys, a bag with personal belongings, got behind the wheel and left the scene.

Subsequently, he was detained and notified of suspicion of premeditated murder for mercenary motives, robbery, illegal seizure of a vehicle and illegal possession and storage of ammunition (paragraph 6 of Part 2 of Article 115, Part 4 of Article 187, Part 3 of Article 289, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutor's Office: motives of man detained in connection with murder at Kyiv gas station are being established