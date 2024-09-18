Prosecutor's Office: motives of man detained in connection with murder at Kyiv gas station are being established

Law enforcement officers are establishing the motives of a man detained in connection with the murder of a man at a gas station in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, the prosecutor's office said that around 7 a.m. the man was approaching his Honda Accord, when a stranger with a weapon approached his car. "After a short dialog, he made a fatal shot at close range. Then, taking the car keys, he got behind the wheel of the victim's car and drove away," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation was launched into the premeditated murder of a 65-year-old man near a gas station on the Kiltseva Road (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Shooting at a gas station in Kyiv: one dead, one suspect detained

Law enforcement officers promptly detained the 41-year-old man near the crime scene in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

"The motives for his actions are currently being established," the prosecutor's office said.