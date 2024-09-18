Prosecutor's Office: motives of man detained in connection with murder at Kyiv gas station are being established

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 109694 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 113614 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 184230 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 146468 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 148359 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140971 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 190786 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112245 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 180430 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104916 views

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 53556 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 43088 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 71177 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 44299 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 40196 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 184230 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 190786 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 180430 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 207570 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196168 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146436 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145957 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150336 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141448 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158064 views
Prosecutor's Office: motives of man detained in connection with murder at Kyiv gas station are being established

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12538 views

A 65-year-old man was shot dead at a gas station in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The 41-year-old suspect was detained, and law enforcement officers are establishing the motives for the crime.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the motives of a man detained in connection with the murder of a man at a gas station in Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary information, the prosecutor's office said that around 7 a.m. the man was approaching his Honda Accord, when a stranger with a weapon approached his car. "After a short dialog, he made a fatal shot at close range. Then, taking the car keys, he got behind the wheel of the victim's car and drove away," the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation was launched into the premeditated murder of a 65-year-old man near a gas station on the Kiltseva Road (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Shooting at a gas station in Kyiv: one dead, one suspect detained18.09.24, 10:13 • 12151 view

Law enforcement officers promptly detained the 41-year-old man near the crime scene in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

"The motives for his actions are currently being established," the prosecutor's office said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising