Shooting at a gas station in Kyiv: one dead, one suspect detained

On the morning of September 18, at a gas station in the capital , an attacker shot a man and fled the scene. The victim died of a gunshot wound. Law enforcement officers have already detained the suspect in the murder. UNN reports this with reference to the Kyiv police.

Today, at about 07:00, a conflict arose between two men at a gas station on the Kiltseva Road. A special police operation was launched in the city and all police units were deployed to search for the attacker - said the police.

Law enforcement tracked down and detained the suspect. He was a local resident born in 1983.

The investigative team of the district police department continues to work at the scene. The offender was detained.

Criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - premeditated murder.