NSDC on the accumulation of Russian forces in the Kursk and Belgorod regions: all the activity of the Russians is accompanied by propaganda about the "collapse of the front"

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that reports of the accumulation of Russian forces in the Kursk and Belgorod regions are accompanied by propaganda about the "collapse of the front" and their alleged "ability to penetrate almost 50 km", which is not true. Kovalenko wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

The enemy is accumulating forces in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, is fighting in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The Defense Forces were preparing for these actions of the enemy, and all the activity of the Russians is accompanied by aggressive propaganda about the "collapse of the front" and their alleged "ability to penetrate almost 50 km", which is not true and the capabilities of the Russian troops - wrote Kovalenko.

According to him, the defense of the Defense Forces is dense enough, and now the propaganda of the Russians traditionally "inflates" the capabilities of the Russian troops in order to obscure reality.

The same thing happened a year ago with the events in Vovchansk, when the enemy wrote about the attack on Kharkiv. Of course, the fighting in the border area is difficult and complicated due to the significant number of enemy forces, but their capabilities are far from what the Russian war correspondents say. The most important thing is that the war correspondents themselves know this too - added Kovalenko.

Let us remind you

The Russians managed to capture a number of villages in the Sumy region. We are talking about the settlements of Novenke, Basivka of the Yunakiv community and Veselivka, Zhuravka of the Khotyn community. The residents of these villages have long been evacuated, there is no threat to the civilian population there.

Along the border with the Chernihiv region, Ukrainian soldiers are recording the Russian military presence. The occupiers keep the Ukrainian combat units in tension and fetter them.