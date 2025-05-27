$41.570.06
Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 32475 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
11:19 AM • 37877 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 57189 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 114732 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 196378 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 172849 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 176467 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 162816 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 114269 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 99950 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

NSDC on the accumulation of Russian forces in the Kursk and Belgorod regions: all the activity of the Russians is accompanied by propaganda about the "collapse of the front"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

Andriy Kovalenko stated that the aggressive propaganda of the Russian Federation about the "collapse of the front" does not correspond to reality. The Defense Forces are ready for the enemy's actions, their capabilities are exaggerated.

NSDC on the accumulation of Russian forces in the Kursk and Belgorod regions: all the activity of the Russians is accompanied by propaganda about the "collapse of the front"

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that reports of the accumulation of Russian forces in the Kursk and Belgorod regions are accompanied by propaganda about the "collapse of the front" and their alleged "ability to penetrate almost 50 km", which is not true. Kovalenko wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

The enemy is accumulating forces in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, is fighting in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The Defense Forces were preparing for these actions of the enemy, and all the activity of the Russians is accompanied by aggressive propaganda about the "collapse of the front" and their alleged "ability to penetrate almost 50 km", which is not true and the capabilities of the Russian troops

 - wrote Kovalenko.

According to him, the defense of the Defense Forces is dense enough, and now the propaganda of the Russians traditionally "inflates" the capabilities of the Russian troops in order to obscure reality.

The same thing happened a year ago with the events in Vovchansk, when the enemy wrote about the attack on Kharkiv. Of course, the fighting in the border area is difficult and complicated due to the significant number of enemy forces, but their capabilities are far from what the Russian war correspondents say. The most important thing is that the war correspondents themselves know this too 

- added Kovalenko.

Let us remind you

The Russians managed to capture a number of villages in the Sumy region. We are talking about the settlements of Novenke, Basivka of the Yunakiv community and Veselivka, Zhuravka of the Khotyn community. The residents of these villages have long been evacuated, there is no threat to the civilian population there.

Along the border with the Chernihiv region, Ukrainian soldiers are recording the Russian military presence. The occupiers keep the Ukrainian combat units in tension and fetter them.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Vovchansk
Kursk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Kharkiv
