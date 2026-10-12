Nothing and no one will break Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression — Tusk after speaking with Zelenskyy

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk shared some details on social media platform X about his Sunday telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Polish prime minister, after speaking with Zelenskyy, he is "absolutely certain that nothing and no one will break Ukraine or its President in the fight against Russian aggression."

I assured him that he could count on the full solidarity of Poland and Europe with the Ukrainian people - Tusk added.

We remind you

The day before, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, during which they discussed strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities amid a significant increase in Russian shelling and the destabilizing activities of the russian federation.

A man was detained in Poland over threats against Tusk and the defense minister: security services said the threat was serious