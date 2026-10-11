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A man was detained in Poland over threats against Tusk and the defense minister: security services said the threat was serious

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

A man who threatened Donald Tusk and Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz was detained in Poland. The security services consider the threat serious.

A man was detained in Poland over threats against Tusk and the defense minister: security services said the threat was serious

Poland has reported the detention of a man who threatened Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. Polish special services consider the threat serious and do not rule out the possibility that it could be carried out. Interia reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to Poland's Ministry of the Interior, information about a possible attack on senior officials was received by the police through the State Protection Service. Following this, the leadership of the Interior Ministry and the special services urgently convened a meeting involving the police, the State Protection Service, and the Internal Security Agency.

Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesperson for the minister-coordinator of the special services, stressed that the information received was sufficiently credible to warrant immediate security measures.

Special services warn of a high likelihood of an attack

There is a high likelihood that these threats will be carried out

– Dobrzyński said, adding that the situation concerns the security and lives of the country's highest-ranking officials.

According to him, Polish law enforcement agencies and special services have already coordinated their further actions. At the same time, details of the information received and the possible attack are not being disclosed at present.

Dobrzyński also assured that Donald Tusk is under protection and that the relevant services are monitoring the situation.

Poland warns of a possible attack on Tusk and the defense minister11.10.26, 12:04 • 13756 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Donald Tusk
Poland