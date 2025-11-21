Not only lionesses: another part of the animals was seized from a private zoo in Khmelnytskyi

Animal rights activists, together with prosecutors, seized some of the animals from a private zoo in Khmelnytskyi, from where lionesses had escaped. The issue regarding the rest is being resolved, UNN reports with reference to the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, prosecutors, together with representatives of UAnimals, the Association of Animal Protection Organizations of Ukraine (AZOU), and the Wild Animals Rescue Center, seized some of the animals from the shelter. Two lionesses, a fox, a raccoon dog, and a badger were transferred to the Wild Animals Rescue Center today. They will stay there temporarily until permanent homes with appropriate conditions are found for them. - the message says.

According to the prosecutor's office, the issue of placing other animals remaining in the shelter in favorable conditions is currently being resolved.

On November 15 of this year, two lionesses escaped from their enclosure, resulting in the death of animals that were in adjacent premises. One lioness was found on the territory of the shelter, the other was searched for throughout the day.

The owner of the shelter was notified of suspicion and a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest was chosen.