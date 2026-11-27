Russia plans to deploy two satellite networks for the needs of its military over the next ten years. In addition to the "Rassvet" system, which is expected to be launched by 2035, the country is developing another project — "Innoset". This was reported by Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence, in an interview with the British newspaper The Times, reports UNN.

Details

According to Skibitskyi, the "Innoset" project is being handled by Geoscan, a company based in St. Petersburg. By 2036, russia plans to place 240 satellites of this network into orbit.

Meanwhile, the "Rassvet" system is to consist of 924 satellites. Their deployment is expected to be completed by 2035. The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted that the creation of such low-orbit networks could pose a threat not only to Ukraine but also to other countries around the world.

If the "Rassvet" system were fully deployed, russia could equip military weapons with receivers for this network and use them throughout the world. This would allow the kremlin to deploy naval drones or UAVs in regions far beyond the Black Sea, for example in Europe, Africa, the Middle East or the Far East — Skibitskyi said.

We would like to remind you

Ukraine imposed sanctions on companies and individuals involved in creating russia’s "Rassvet" satellite system for the needs of the russian army, as well as on vessels of russia’s shadow fleet.