Norway has opened one of the largest training camps for Ukrainian soldiers in Poland.

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 4984 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 13461 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 37567 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 28980 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 29283 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 34157 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 56237 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72420 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 105407 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 87769 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4.5m/s
36%
753mm
Popular news
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 23678 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 14520 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 12115 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 20952 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 16398 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 16729 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 21312 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 37552 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 25290 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 104179 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Xi Jinping
Vadym Filashkin
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 12411 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 14822 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 27567 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 34007 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 83327 views
Actual
TikTok
Truth Social
Financial Times
The Guardian
FAB-250

Norway has opened one of the largest training camps for Ukrainian soldiers in Poland.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 348 views

Norway has established a large-scale training ground, Camp Jomsborg, in eastern Poland, where Norwegian instructors will train Ukrainian soldiers. This is one of the largest training camps created by Norway, with a training program focused on realistic simulation of combat conditions.

Norway has opened one of the largest training camps for Ukrainian soldiers in Poland.

In the eastern part of Poland, a large-scale training ground, Camp Jomsborg, has been deployed, where Norwegian instructors will train Ukrainian soldiers. This is one of the largest training camps ever created by Norway, NRK reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to NRK, hundreds of military personnel from the NATO country are already working at the camp, and the first cadets were Ukrainians with combat experience.

The construction of the camp began in the summer - virtually from scratch. To equip the site, tens of thousands of trees had to be cut down, and now a whole military town with tents, training grounds and shooting ranges has grown among the pine forests.

The exact location of the training ground is classified
The exact location of the training ground is classified

The scale of the complex is so large that even before the instructors arrived, its size could be estimated by the cleared areas of the forest.

Syrskyi discussed the tense situation in eastern Ukraine with Norwegian Commander-in-Chief Kristoffersen28.08.25, 22:22 • 3959 views

The training program is focused on the most realistic simulation of combat conditions. The first block was preparation for working under stress and mastering control tools in critical situations. Subsequent modules include specialized areas - from basic military training to highly specialized courses.

Photo: Eirik Pessl-Kleiven / NRK
Photo: Eirik Pessl-Kleiven / NRK

A special feature of the training ground is the two-way exchange of experience: Norwegian instructors not only transfer knowledge, but also adopt practical skills from Ukrainians who are directly fighting against the Russian army. This allows adapting training programs to the latest realities of the front.

Photo: Eirik Pessl-Kleiven / NRK
Photo: Eirik Pessl-Kleiven / NRK

The number of participants in the camp varies - depending on whether it is about basic courses or specialized training. But even now, Camp Jomsborg is considered a key platform for cooperation between Ukraine and Norway in the field of security.

NATO develops alternative routes to deliver US troops to the eastern flank in case of war with russia - General04.06.24, 15:55 • 28861 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
NATO
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Norway
Ukraine
Poland