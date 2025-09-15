Norway has opened one of the largest training camps for Ukrainian soldiers in Poland.

In the eastern part of Poland, a large-scale training ground, Camp Jomsborg, has been deployed, where Norwegian instructors will train Ukrainian soldiers. This is one of the largest training camps ever created by Norway, NRK reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to NRK, hundreds of military personnel from the NATO country are already working at the camp, and the first cadets were Ukrainians with combat experience.

The construction of the camp began in the summer - virtually from scratch. To equip the site, tens of thousands of trees had to be cut down, and now a whole military town with tents, training grounds and shooting ranges has grown among the pine forests.

The exact location of the training ground is classified

The scale of the complex is so large that even before the instructors arrived, its size could be estimated by the cleared areas of the forest.

The training program is focused on the most realistic simulation of combat conditions. The first block was preparation for working under stress and mastering control tools in critical situations. Subsequent modules include specialized areas - from basic military training to highly specialized courses.

Photo: Eirik Pessl-Kleiven / NRK

A special feature of the training ground is the two-way exchange of experience: Norwegian instructors not only transfer knowledge, but also adopt practical skills from Ukrainians who are directly fighting against the Russian army. This allows adapting training programs to the latest realities of the front.

Photo: Eirik Pessl-Kleiven / NRK

The number of participants in the camp varies - depending on whether it is about basic courses or specialized training. But even now, Camp Jomsborg is considered a key platform for cooperation between Ukraine and Norway in the field of security.

