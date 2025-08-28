Syrskyi discussed the tense situation in eastern Ukraine with Norwegian Commander-in-Chief Kristoffersen

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 14602 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 27074 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 88626 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 48043 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 61618 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 102425 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 117550 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 102552 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 115964 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 83719 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
59%
753mm
Popular news
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: one of the anti-records, but most ballistic missiles were shot down - IhnatAugust 28, 09:53 AM • 8506 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der LeyenAugust 28, 10:55 AM • 81266 views
Another victim of the Russian attack was pulled from the rubble in Kyiv: the death toll is now 18PhotoAugust 28, 11:55 AM • 20594 views
Pletenchuk: Russians struck Ukrainian Navy ship, one killedAugust 28, 12:11 PM • 9836 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 45882 views
Publications
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 14601 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 45939 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 88608 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 187177 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 189487 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 121190 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 151620 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 153026 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 144534 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 175300 views
Actual
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pantsir missile system
S-300 missile system
Buk air defense system

Syrskyi discussed the tense situation in eastern Ukraine with Norwegian Commander-in-Chief Kristoffersen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed the frontline situation with his Norwegian counterpart Eirik Kristoffersen, focusing on the Lyman, Dobropillia, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions. Syrskyi emphasized the need to strengthen air defense and artillery to protect cities.

Syrskyi discussed the tense situation in eastern Ukraine with Norwegian Commander-in-Chief Kristoffersen

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed the tense situation at the front with his Norwegian counterpart, General Eirik Kristoffersen. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

He spoke about the current situation at the front. The most tense situation remains in the Lyman, Dobropillia, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions. He reported that the enemy does not stop active combat operations.

- the report says.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized the importance of strengthening the protection of Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure facilities, as well as the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, particularly in air defense systems, radars, and artillery systems.

I am convinced that the consolidated position of the world's democracies is the key to establishing a lasting and just peace in Europe. Only through joint efforts can we stop the enemy and uphold justice.

- he emphasized.

In addition, Syrskyi thanked his Norwegian counterpart and King Harald V of Norway, the government, and the Norwegian people for their strong support and military assistance to Ukraine.

AFU liberated three settlements in Donetsk Oblast - Syrskyi24.08.25, 16:59 • 3812 views

Olga Rozgon

War in UkrainePolitics
State Border of Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Norway
Ukraine