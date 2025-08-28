Syrskyi discussed the tense situation in eastern Ukraine with Norwegian Commander-in-Chief Kristoffersen

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed the tense situation at the front with his Norwegian counterpart, General Eirik Kristoffersen. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

He spoke about the current situation at the front. The most tense situation remains in the Lyman, Dobropillia, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions. He reported that the enemy does not stop active combat operations. - the report says.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized the importance of strengthening the protection of Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure facilities, as well as the key needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, particularly in air defense systems, radars, and artillery systems.

I am convinced that the consolidated position of the world's democracies is the key to establishing a lasting and just peace in Europe. Only through joint efforts can we stop the enemy and uphold justice. - he emphasized.

In addition, Syrskyi thanked his Norwegian counterpart and King Harald V of Norway, the government, and the Norwegian people for their strong support and military assistance to Ukraine.

