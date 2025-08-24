AFU liberated three settlements in Donetsk Oblast - Syrskyi
Kyiv • UNN
The AFU successfully counterattacked and liberated Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Volodymyrivka in Donetsk Oblast. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi awarded the soldiers for their resilience.
Ukrainian troops successfully counterattacked and liberated three villages in Donetsk region from the invaders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
Details
Our troops successfully counterattacked and cleared the villages of Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region from the enemy.
The Commander-in-Chief also spoke with servicemen who have been defending Pokrovsk for a long time, repelling attacks from superior enemy forces. Syrskyi announced the awarding of the soldiers.
25th Airborne, 68th Jaeger, 32nd and 155th Mechanized Brigades. Awarded the best soldiers for their resilience, bravery, and exemplary performance of military duty.
Recall
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated his fellow citizens on Independence Day, noting that Ukrainians are celebrating the 34th anniversary in battle.
