AFU liberated three settlements in Donetsk Oblast - Syrskyi

Ukrainian troops successfully counterattacked and liberated three villages in Donetsk region from the invaders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Details

Our troops successfully counterattacked and cleared the villages of Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region from the enemy. - noted General Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief also spoke with servicemen who have been defending Pokrovsk for a long time, repelling attacks from superior enemy forces. Syrskyi announced the awarding of the soldiers.

25th Airborne, 68th Jaeger, 32nd and 155th Mechanized Brigades. Awarded the best soldiers for their resilience, bravery, and exemplary performance of military duty. - Syrskyi reported.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated his fellow citizens on Independence Day, noting that Ukrainians are celebrating the 34th anniversary in battle.

