AFU liberated three settlements in Donetsk Oblast - Syrskyi

10:46 AM • 6338 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 17172 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 17343 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 22185 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 59712 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 56916 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 31287 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 55036 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34833 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 38443 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Popular news
US approves sale of over 3,000 ERAM missiles to Ukraine - WSJAugust 24, 04:31 AM • 7082 views
Enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 47-year-old woman killedPhotoAugust 24, 04:45 AM • 7280 views
Lukashenka "congratulated" Ukraine on Independence Day: cynically wished to "find an answer to challenges"Photo09:09 AM • 6984 views
Russian climber spent 11 days on Peak Pobeda in Kyrgyzstan and died09:59 AM • 8462 views
Canada will allocate over $1 billion for drone and ammunition supplies to Ukraine - PM Carney10:14 AM • 4136 views
Publications
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 22185 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 59712 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 36232 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 49398 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 37348 views
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 38438 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 24705 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 26008 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 28668 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 35284 views
AFU liberated three settlements in Donetsk Oblast - Syrskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The AFU successfully counterattacked and liberated Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Volodymyrivka in Donetsk Oblast. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi awarded the soldiers for their resilience.

AFU liberated three settlements in Donetsk Oblast - Syrskyi

Ukrainian troops successfully counterattacked and liberated three villages in Donetsk region from the invaders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Details

Our troops successfully counterattacked and cleared the villages of Mykhailivka, Zelenyi Hai, and Volodymyrivka in Donetsk region from the enemy.

- noted General Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief also spoke with servicemen who have been defending Pokrovsk for a long time, repelling attacks from superior enemy forces. Syrskyi announced the awarding of the soldiers.

25th Airborne, 68th Jaeger, 32nd and 155th Mechanized Brigades. Awarded the best soldiers for their resilience, bravery, and exemplary performance of military duty.

- Syrskyi reported.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi congratulated his fellow citizens on Independence Day, noting that Ukrainians are celebrating the 34th anniversary in battle.

71 combat engagements took place at the front: the hottest spots are Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff23.08.25, 17:11 • 3702 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi