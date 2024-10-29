Norway allocates almost 120 million euros for the Patriot air defense system for Romania instead of the one transferred to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Norway will provide €118 million to purchase the Patriot system for Ukraine through Romania. The project is being implemented jointly with the United States and Germany, and Norway has previously allocated NOK 4 billion to strengthen Ukraine's air defense.
Norway has announced a new support package for Ukraine worth almost 120 million euros, which will be used to purchase another air defense system. This was announced by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, reports UNN.
Details
Støre said that Norway is allocating NOK 1.4 billion - more than €118 million - for a project under which the allies are financing Romania's provision of another Patriot system to Ukraine.
In addition to Norway, Germany and the United States are also participating.
Norway's priority is to support Ukraine with air defense, and I am pleased that we can contribute to Ukraine's access to the new Patriot battery.
Addendum
The Norwegian government also noted that the country had previously given 4 billion kroner to strengthen Ukraine's air defense, including the purchase of Patriot interceptor missiles, the purchase of an IRIS-T battery, and the repair of existing air defense systems.
In addition, Norway donated the NASAMS system, and its instructors trained Ukrainian operators to use Western air defense systems.
Recall
Following the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced that 500 million euros in aid would be allocated to Ukraine. Of this amount, 350 million euros will be allocated for military needs.