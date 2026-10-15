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North Korea tested two types of submarine-launched cruise missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Pyongyang reported the testing of two types of strategic cruise missiles on October 14. Seoul confirmed the launch of only one missile.

North Korea tested two types of submarine-launched cruise missiles

North Korea announced the successful testing of two types of submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles. Pyongyang claims the launches were intended to demonstrate the country's naval combat capabilities and the reliability of its deterrence systems. Reuters reports this, citing North Korea's state-run KCNA news agency, writes UNN.

Details

According to KCNA, the tests took place on October 14. The North Korean authorities explained that they were necessary to verify the navy's readiness to carry out combat missions.

At the same time, South Korean military officials reported the launch of one missile from a vertical launch system. Thus, Seoul's and Pyongyang's accounts of the tests differ.

Pyongyang is developing a submarine-based missile fleet

North Korea continues to work on creating modern submarines capable of carrying missile weapons. In parallel, the country is developing ballistic and cruise missiles for launch from various platforms.

North Korea launched two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan — one flew more than 910 km12.10.26, 11:52 • 4496 views

Pyongyang has previously conducted similar tests, including using an outdated submarine.

According to analysts, the new launches indicate North Korea's intention to expand the capabilities of its submarine fleet and strengthen the missile potential of its naval forces.

Kim Jong Un demonstrated a missile capable of reaching the United States amid a possible meeting with Trump13.10.26, 11:12 • 4776 views

Stepan Haftko

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