North Korea launched two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan — one flew more than 910 km

North Korea launched several ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on the morning of Monday, October 12. This was reported by Japan’s Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

At around 9 a.m. today, North Korea launched at least two ballistic missiles from inland areas of the country in northeastern and easterly directions. According to preliminary estimates, they fell near North Korea’s east coast and in the Sea of Japan. It has not yet been confirmed that the missiles reached Japanese territory or its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) - the statement said.

Regarding the second missile, including the possibility that it flew along an irregular trajectory, Japan, the United States, and South Korea are currently conducting a detailed analysis in close coordination.

It is noted that the first missile was launched at approximately 9:19 a.m. It reached a maximum altitude of about 20 km and traveled approximately 220 km.

The second missile was launched at approximately 9:36 a.m. It reached a maximum altitude of about 70 km and traveled more than 910 km.

The Japanese government relayed the relevant information to aircraft and vessels in the vicinity. As of this moment, no reports of damage or other consequences have been received.

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