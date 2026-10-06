North Korea threatened South Korea with tough measures over accusations related to the "landmine incident"

Photo: REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon

On Tuesday, North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected South Korea’s accusations regarding a landmine explosion at the border and threatened its neighbor with “immediate and powerful countermeasures” in the event of any violation of its territory, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that the statement came a day after South Korea reported that a joint investigation with the United Nations Command and scientific analysis had confirmed that two of its servicemen had been seriously injured by an explosion involving an antipersonnel mine planted by North Korea in the Demilitarized Zone.

In a statement released by the state news agency KCNA, the ministry called South Korea’s investigation into the incident, which occurred on September 21, a “premeditated farce” aimed at linking the incident to North Korea and justifying diplomatic and military measures against Pyongyang.

The ministry called the investigation’s findings a “serious provocation” and a violation of North Korea’s sovereignty, promising that Pyongyang would exercise its sovereign rights “more resolutely and boldly” to ensure border security.

“If a boot or a spark from the Republic of Korea crosses the border even by a millimeter and violates our territory, the DPRK border troops will take immediate and powerful countermeasures,” the ministry added.

North Korea reported using artificial intelligence during a missile test

In its statement, the ministry used the official abbreviations for the names of South and North Korea.

The ministry said it would not take into account South Korea’s demining operations, warning that if a similar incident occurs again on the southern side, full responsibility would rest solely with Seoul.

According to Seoul, this year North Korea deployed up to 7,000 workers to lay mines and build fences as part of efforts to strengthen its border fortifications.

South Korea’s military command also demanded that Pyongyang apologize and remove the mines that, according to Seoul, were planted in violation of the terms of the Korean War armistice, while beginning its own demining operations in the area.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the East Sea

Pyongyang’s latest statement followed comments made on Friday by Kim Yo Jong—the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un—who also rejected Seoul’s demand for an apology. The two Koreas formally remain at war, as the 1950–1953 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

North Korea has ignored South Korea’s proposals for dialogue since declaring the South a “hostile” state in 2023.