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North Korea reported using artificial intelligence during a missile test

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1338 views

Pyongyang said it had tested a medium-range missile capable of changing its trajectory at low altitude. Seoul reported that it flew 700 km.

North Korea reported using artificial intelligence during a missile test

North Korea said on Saturday, October 3, that it had tested a medium-range strategic missile using artificial intelligence. Delfi reports, writes UNN.

Details

Several hours earlier, Seoul reported that Pyongyang had launched a ballistic missile that flew more than 700 kilometers.

Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said that the missile launched on Saturday morning was a "medium-range strategic missile."

According to her, the missile "is capable of changing its flight trajectory at a low altitude, and artificial intelligence has been integrated into it." However, she did not provide more detailed explanations regarding the use of artificial intelligence.

Kim Yo Jong explained that this means that it is "impossible to evade" the missile's strike. She also claimed that, in Kim Jong Un's view, "no country in the world will be able to gain access to such technology for at least several years."

Last month, Kim Jong Un said it was necessary to raise the "level of artificial intelligence" in the country's weapons systems.

The missile launch took place several days after the South Korean military demanded an apology from Pyongyang for an explosion in the demilitarized zone that injured three South Korean servicemen. They held North Korea responsible for the explosion.

On Friday, Pyongyang denied responsibility for the explosion that occurred last month and called South Korea "contemptible," thereby expressing disdain for the Seoul civilian leadership's efforts to restore dialogue.

North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the East Sea20.09.26, 13:56 • 12551 view

Olga Rozgon

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