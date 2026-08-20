North Korea stated that the reduction in U.S. and South Korean military exercises “changes nothing”

North Korea stated that reducing joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea does not change its attitude toward them. Pyongyang continues to consider these exercises provocative, which could complicate the resumption of diplomatic contacts between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump. Euronews reports, according to UNN.

Details

North Korea said on Wednesday that the US decision to reduce military exercises with South Korea does not change the fact that it regards the exercises as provocative, diminishing hopes for a swift resumption of diplomatic relations between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump - the publication writes.

The statement was made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong. She was responding to the Trump administration's decision to reduce the annual US-South Korean military exercises.

We believe that this is not worth commenting on, and we are not interested in it at all - Kim Yo Jong said.

She stressed that changes to the duration and scale of the exercises would not affect Pyongyang's position.

The provocative, aggressive nature of the exercises will not change, even if their duration and scale are reduced - Kim Jong Un's sister added.

Kim Jong Un wants to increase nuclear forces after the US-Iran war

She also mentioned a series of other military exercises conducted by Washington and Seoul at the beginning of this year, as well as South Korea's desire to begin developing nuclear-powered submarines - the publication writes.

In addition, Kim Yo Jong denied any communication between Donald Trump and her brother.

We remind you

US President Donald Trump reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had responded to his recent message, calling the exchange "very positive." This came after Trump's order to reduce military exercises with South Korea.