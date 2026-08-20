North Korea stated that the reduction in U.S. and South Korean military exercises “changes nothing”

$44.700.0751.870.04
ukenru
09:44 AM • 12317 views
In Kyiv, death toll from Russia's massive attack has risen to 15
09:12 AM • 11475 views
Border guards shot down a Russian cruise missile with a machine gun during the attackPhoto
08:32 AM • 11228 views
U.S. national debt exceeds $40 trillion for the first time - Reuters
07:23 AM • 17295 views
Due to Russian attacks, parts of Kyiv and six regions without power; line to Zaporizhzhia NPP de-energized
06:05 AM • 21361 views
Russian attack on police in Zhytomyr: 3 dead and 53 injured so farPhotoVideo
05:20 AM • 17067 views
Death toll in Kyiv from Russian attack rises to 12PhotoVideo
August 20, 04:31 AM • 20823 views
The NBU terminated the powers of the chair of the Supervisory Board of Sense Bank
August 20, 01:53 AM • 29131 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: at least 4 killed and 23 injuredPhotoVideo
August 19, 10:05 PM • 38219 views
Attack on Kyiv: at least four people injured, children's hospital damaged
August 19, 08:59 PM • 37052 views
"It was worth it": one of the co-organizers of the protests in support of Fedorov announced their end
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+29°
6.1m/s
32%
746mm
Popular news
The death toll from the overnight attack on Kyiv has risenAugust 20, 12:41 AM • 26579 views
A man was killed in Brovary district in a strike on an industrial facilityAugust 20, 01:18 AM • 15787 views
Putin found a positive aspect in Ukrainian strikes on Wildberries — ISWAugust 20, 02:27 AM • 14236 views
August 20 marks Medical Transport Day and Saint Samuel's DayAugust 20, 03:00 AM • 9848 views
Ukrzaliznytsia changed the routes of suburban trains to Kyiv after the attackAugust 20, 03:30 AM • 12566 views
Publications
Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amountsAugust 19, 04:55 PM • 53992 views
A Raccoon at Home: Why This Cute Animal Can Become a Serious Challenge for Its Owner
Exclusive
August 19, 03:39 PM • 77163 views
Where do gnats come from in an apartment, and how can you get rid of them quickly?August 19, 02:55 PM • 65090 views
Which foods lower cholesterol, and which can raise itAugust 19, 11:19 AM • 76342 views
BEB reform is stalled: after the failed re-certification of its leadership, a full review and relaunch of public oversight are needed
Exclusive
August 19, 08:02 AM • 73315 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vyhivskyi Ivan Mykhailovych
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ramina Eskhakzai announced her engagement to a servicemanPhotoAugust 19, 03:30 PM • 52179 views
Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"August 19, 06:00 AM • 74174 views
Hayden Panettiere posted a touching photo with a friend on Instagram before her deathPhotoAugust 17, 11:04 PM • 109537 views
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideoAugust 17, 08:09 AM • 113269 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 119614 views
Actual
Financial Times
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
P-800 Oniks
9K720 Iskander

North Korea stated that the reduction in U.S. and South Korean military exercises “changes nothing”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2590 views

Kim Yo Jong called the joint exercises provocative despite their reduction. She also denied contacts between Kim Jong Un and Trump.

North Korea stated that the reduction in U.S. and South Korean military exercises “changes nothing”

North Korea stated that reducing joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea does not change its attitude toward them. Pyongyang continues to consider these exercises provocative, which could complicate the resumption of diplomatic contacts between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump. Euronews reports, according to UNN.

Details

North Korea said on Wednesday that the US decision to reduce military exercises with South Korea does not change the fact that it regards the exercises as provocative, diminishing hopes for a swift resumption of diplomatic relations between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump

- the publication writes.

The statement was made by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong. She was responding to the Trump administration's decision to reduce the annual US-South Korean military exercises.

We believe that this is not worth commenting on, and we are not interested in it at all

- Kim Yo Jong said.

She stressed that changes to the duration and scale of the exercises would not affect Pyongyang's position.

The provocative, aggressive nature of the exercises will not change, even if their duration and scale are reduced

- Kim Jong Un's sister added.

Kim Jong Un wants to increase nuclear forces after the US-Iran war23.06.26, 11:59 • 3622 views

She also mentioned a series of other military exercises conducted by Washington and Seoul at the beginning of this year, as well as South Korea's desire to begin developing nuclear-powered submarines

 - the publication writes.

In addition, Kim Yo Jong denied any communication between Donald Trump and her brother.

We remind you

US President Donald Trump reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had responded to his recent message, calling the exchange "very positive." This came after Trump's order to reduce military exercises with South Korea.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Kim Jong Un
Pyongyang
Donald Trump
North Korea
South Korea
United States