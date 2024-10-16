North Korea says it has mobilized almost one and a half million people in two days
DPRK state media reported that 1.4 million young people have joined the army due to the tense situation with South Korea. This is a reaction to Seoul's allegedly provocative drone invasion, which led to the threat of war.
On Wednesday, October 16, North Korea's state media said that about 1.4 million young people had joined the DPRK army. This was reported by Reuters, and UNN.
These are primarily young people, including students and representatives of youth leagues, who signed petitions to join the army.
The official KCNA news agency emphasizes that all of them are determined to fight in the "holy war to destroy the enemy with the weapons of the revolution."
Earlier Pyongyang also accused Seoul of sending drones to the DPRK capital. In addition, the DPRK-South Korea tensions have been escalating due to garbage balloons that North Korea has been sending across the border since May.
Pyongyang emphasizes that the launches are a response to balloons with anti-regime propaganda sent by activists from the South.
If war breaks out, the Republic of Korea will be wiped off the map. Since it wants war, we are ready to end its existence
North Korea blew up parts of the road north of the military demarcation line with South Korea without warning . The incident occurred around noon and caused concern among the South Korean military.
