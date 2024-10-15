US concerned about reports of DPRK's involvement in the war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The US expressed concern about the possible involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war in Ukraine. Zelenskyy claimed intelligence data, but the Kremlin denied the allegations as “fake news.
The United States has expressed concern over reports of North Korean soldiers participating in the war in Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
This week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his intelligence services had received information about "North Korea's actual participation in the war" and reported the transfer of North Korean personnel to the terrorist country's armed forces.
At the same time, the kremlin strongly denied these accusations, calling them "fake news.
