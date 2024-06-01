ukenru
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
Exclusive
North Korea once again launched garbage balloons to South Korea

North Korea once again launched garbage balloons to South Korea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28265 views

On Saturday, June 1, North Korea launched at least 10 balloons with garbage bags attached to them in the direction of the South Korean province of Gyeonggi in response to activists sending leaflets criticizing the Pyongyang regime from South Korea.

On Saturday, June 1, North Korea  launched balloons with garbage bags attached to them in the direction of South Korea. This is reported by CBS News, reports UNN.

Details 

According to data from the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea, at least 10 balloons were involved in the attack, which were moving in the direction of Gyeonggi Province.

Citizens were urged not to touch any white balloons or plastic bags with garbage attached to them. And if they are detected, report them to the military and police.

It is noted that this is the first such incident. One of the largest attacks using garbage balloons occurred on May 28 and 29. Then more than two hundred balloons crossed the inter-Korean border.

Since the South Korean military cannot rule out the possibility that packages tied to balloons may contain dangerous substances, they plan to collect them after the fall, rather than shoot them down in the air, so as not to endanger civilians.

Addition

At the same time, North Korea called its actions  a response to leaflets calling for the overthrow of the Pyongyang regime, which activists sent earlier in May from South Korea, also using balloons.

US State Department promises new sanctions for Russia's cooperation with DPRK03.05.24, 06:42 • 41661 view

For Reference

North and South Korea have long used balloons, one for propaganda purposes and the other to convey the benefits of living in a free country.

South Korean activists and defectors from the DPRK have been sending balloons with leaflets, brochures and other literature and recordings of contemporary local music artists to the North for many years.

recall

North Korea said its attempt to launch a new military reconnaissance satellite on May 27 failed. it is known that the device exploded shortly after launch.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
pyongyangPyongyang
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
united-statesUnited States
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising