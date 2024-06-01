North Korea once again launched garbage balloons to South Korea

On Saturday, June 1, North Korea launched balloons with garbage bags attached to them in the direction of South Korea. This is reported by CBS News, reports UNN.

According to data from the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea, at least 10 balloons were involved in the attack, which were moving in the direction of Gyeonggi Province.

Citizens were urged not to touch any white balloons or plastic bags with garbage attached to them. And if they are detected, report them to the military and police.

It is noted that this is the first such incident. One of the largest attacks using garbage balloons occurred on May 28 and 29. Then more than two hundred balloons crossed the inter-Korean border.

Since the South Korean military cannot rule out the possibility that packages tied to balloons may contain dangerous substances, they plan to collect them after the fall, rather than shoot them down in the air, so as not to endanger civilians.

At the same time, North Korea called its actions a response to leaflets calling for the overthrow of the Pyongyang regime, which activists sent earlier in May from South Korea, also using balloons.

North and South Korea have long used balloons, one for propaganda purposes and the other to convey the benefits of living in a free country.

South Korean activists and defectors from the DPRK have been sending balloons with leaflets, brochures and other literature and recordings of contemporary local music artists to the North for many years.

North Korea said its attempt to launch a new military reconnaissance satellite on May 27 failed. it is known that the device exploded shortly after launch.