Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custody

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
11:00 AM • 12026 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
10:44 AM • 10502 views
EU suspects Belgium of 'secondary motive' for blocking €140 billion for Ukraine - Politico
09:41 AM • 12487 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 13234 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 23214 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 17838 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 16820 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 14586 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 11913 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staffPhoto
November 27, 06:30 PM • 30126 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
78%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 12725 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideo07:16 AM • 12668 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender07:24 AM • 15455 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?07:39 AM • 12343 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 10779 views
Publications
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 5182 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 12036 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 11055 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 23227 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?07:39 AM • 12607 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bart De Wever
Andriy Yermak
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belgium
Washington, D.C.
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 19018 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 36574 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 56912 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 89783 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 104901 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
BM-21 "Grad"
Kh-101
Tu-95

Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

A German court has issued an arrest warrant for a 49-year-old Ukrainian in connection with the Nord Stream pipeline explosions. Kuznetsov himself denies his involvement.

Nord Stream case: German court remands suspected Ukrainian in custody

A Ukrainian suspected in the case of the explosions that damaged the Nord Stream pipelines between Russia and Germany more than three years ago has been taken into custody in Germany, AP reports, writes UNN.

Details

A federal court judge in Karlsruhe on Friday issued an arrest warrant for 49-year-old Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov and ordered him held in custody, federal prosecutors said.

German prosecutors said they suspect him of "causing explosions, unconstitutional sabotage, and destruction of structures."

The suspects used a yacht that departed from the German port of Rostock, rented from a German company with forged documents and through intermediaries, prosecutors said.

"Kuznetsov denies his involvement in the explosions, stating that he was in Ukraine, where he served as an army captain at the time of the explosions," the report says.

He arrived in Germany on Thursday after Italy's Supreme Court approved his extradition on November 19. He was detained on a European arrest warrant on August 21 at a campsite near the city of Rimini on the Adriatic coast in Italy, where he was vacationing with his family.

Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream bombing case extradited to Germany27.11.25, 16:19 • 2466 views

Addition

Underwater explosions on September 26, 2022, damaged the pipelines built to transport Russian natural gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. 

In October, a Polish court blocked the extradition to Germany of another Ukrainian suspected of involvement in the Nord Stream case in 2022 and ordered his release.

The Polish judge stated that the attack on the gas pipelines should be understood as an act of war in a "just war" and therefore not subject to criminal liability by an individual. The Italian court that decided on Kuznetsov's extradition did not accept this argument.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Energy
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Nord Stream
Italy
Germany
Ukraine
Poland