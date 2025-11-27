Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream bombing case extradited to Germany

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 862 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 2540 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 4998 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 10627 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 9654 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 10605 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 13338 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
November 27, 07:45 AM • 25140 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
November 27, 07:27 AM • 16250 views
New US special envoy warned Europe that Russia is accumulating missiles - NYT
November 27, 01:49 AM • 36817 views
First a peace agreement: Rubio set a condition for providing security guarantees to Ukraine - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.3m/s
88%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: Russia will be able to fully capture Donetsk Oblast in August 2027 at current rates of advanceNovember 27, 04:30 AM • 14401 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 15716 views
In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and diedNovember 27, 07:34 AM • 4986 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 16144 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 10410 views
Publications
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 854 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 1846 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo12:37 PM • 10621 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 10540 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 16277 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Geneva
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 15838 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 43804 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 77670 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 93616 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 93299 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold
Shahed-136

Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream bombing case extradited to Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The German prosecutor's office confirmed to the media that Ukrainian Kuznetsov, suspected of organizing the Nord Stream bombing, was extradited from Italy to Germany.

Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream bombing case extradited to Germany

As reported by DPA, the Ukrainian has already been transferred from Italy to Germany – this was confirmed by the German federal prosecutor's office. He is suspected of coordinating the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in 2022, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, identified in Germany as Serhiy K. due to confidentiality rules, was brought to Germany after the Italian Supreme Court ruled last week on his extradition. The transfer of the suspect was announced by a spokesman for the German federal prosecutor's office.

Serhiy Kuznetsov, suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines, claims he is being forced to confess10.11.25, 17:26 • 6153 views

The explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, which Moscow and Western governments called an act of sabotage, effectively stopped the transit of Russian gas to Europe. The investigation into those involved has been ongoing for several years.

According to German prosecutors, Ukrainian Kuznetsov could have been part of a group that planted explosive devices near the island of Bornholm. He is charged with conspiracy to commit an explosion, unconstitutional sabotage, and destruction of critical infrastructure.

Serhiy Kuznetsov, a Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream, has ended his hunger strike in an Italian prison11.11.25, 23:25 • 16745 views

The suspect denies the charges. His lawyer, Nicola Canestrini, emphasized that Kuznetsov "denies any involvement in the attacks" and expressed confidence in his future acquittal.

The Ukrainian was arrested on a European arrest warrant in August in Rimini, Italy, but the extradition process was postponed several times.

Italy's Supreme Court allows extradition of Ukrainian suspected of Nord Stream sabotage19.11.25, 23:40 • 12243 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Nord Stream
Italy
Europe
Germany