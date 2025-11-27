Ukrainian suspect in Nord Stream bombing case extradited to Germany

As reported by DPA, the Ukrainian has already been transferred from Italy to Germany – this was confirmed by the German federal prosecutor's office. He is suspected of coordinating the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline in 2022, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, identified in Germany as Serhiy K. due to confidentiality rules, was brought to Germany after the Italian Supreme Court ruled last week on his extradition. The transfer of the suspect was announced by a spokesman for the German federal prosecutor's office.

Serhiy Kuznetsov, suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines, claims he is being forced to confess

The explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea, which Moscow and Western governments called an act of sabotage, effectively stopped the transit of Russian gas to Europe. The investigation into those involved has been ongoing for several years.

According to German prosecutors, Ukrainian Kuznetsov could have been part of a group that planted explosive devices near the island of Bornholm. He is charged with conspiracy to commit an explosion, unconstitutional sabotage, and destruction of critical infrastructure.

Serhiy Kuznetsov, a Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream, has ended his hunger strike in an Italian prison

The suspect denies the charges. His lawyer, Nicola Canestrini, emphasized that Kuznetsov "denies any involvement in the attacks" and expressed confidence in his future acquittal.

The Ukrainian was arrested on a European arrest warrant in August in Rimini, Italy, but the extradition process was postponed several times.

Italy's Supreme Court allows extradition of Ukrainian suspected of Nord Stream sabotage