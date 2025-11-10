$41.980.11
Publications
Exclusives
Serhiy Kuznetsov, suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines, claims he is being forced to confess

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

Serhiy Kuznetsov, a suspect in the Nord Stream case, is being held in an Italian prison in isolation with limited opportunities for exercise. He believes he is being forced to give a confession and has been on a hunger strike for 10 days.

Serhiy Kuznetsov, suspected of blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines, claims he is being forced to confess

Serhiy Kuznetsov, suspected in the Nord Stream sabotage case, claims in a letter that he is being held in isolation with limited opportunities for physical exercise in an Italian prison, which may indicate that he is being forced to confess. This is reported by BBC, according to UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, the lawyer of Serhiy Kuznetsov, a former Ukrainian special forces officer arrested in Italy on suspicion of sabotaging Nord Stream in 2022, released his letter.

Kuznetsov has been on a hunger strike for the 10th day, because, according to him, he is being treated like "criminal number one."

He is held in a high-security prison, in isolation and with limited opportunities for physical exercise. He is denied a vegetarian diet. He believes that all this is being done to force him to confess, but nothing will come of it

 - the publication notes.

Recall

49-year-old Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, suspected in the Nord Stream sabotage case, refuses to eat since October 31. He is protesting against the conditions of detention in a high-security prison in Italy and demands respect for his rights.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, sent a letter to the Italian Ministry of Justice regarding Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was arrested in Italy on suspicion of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines and is being held in inappropriate conditions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Nord Stream
Verkhovna Rada
Italy