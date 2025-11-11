Serhiy Kuznetsov, a Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream, has ended his hunger strike in an Italian prison

Former Ukrainian serviceman Serhiy Kuznetsov, accused of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022, arrested on a European warrant issued by Germany last August in the province of Rimini, has ended the hunger strike he began on October 31. This was reported by ANSA, informs UNN.

Details

Kuznetsov began a hunger strike to protest the conditions of his detention and the violation of his fundamental rights, his lawyer Nicola Canestrini said on Tuesday.

Kuznetsov is in custody awaiting a decision from the Supreme Court of Cassation after his defense appealed the Bologna Court of Appeal's decision to transfer him to Germany.

Recently, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, sent a letter to the Italian Ministry of Justice Carlo Nordio asking for proper guarantees for Kuznetsov. During the hunger strike, the Ukrainian lost approximately 9 kg of weight.

The decision to end the hunger strike was made after the Italian authorities provided assurances that his rights would be fully respected, including regarding proper nutrition.

We recognize the efforts of the prison administration to constructively resolve the critical issues raised. But we must remain vigilant: respect for the rights of all prisoners is a constant obligation of a rule of law state. – said Kuznetsov's lawyer.

The publication adds that in a message from prison, Kuznetsov thanked everyone who supported him and showed him solidarity and affection during these difficult days.

Context

49-year-old Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, suspected in the Nord Stream sabotage case, refused food since October 31. He protested against the conditions of detention in a high-security prison in Italy and demanded respect for his rights.

Last week, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, sent a letter to the Italian Ministry of Justice regarding Serhiy Kuznetsov, who was arrested in Italy on suspicion of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions and is being held in inappropriate conditions.

