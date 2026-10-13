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"Noosphere" heads to Antarctica: what will be studied, where it will stop, and when it will arrive at "Vernadsky"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

The Ukrainian vessel "Noosphere" has departed from Cape Town for Antarctica. As part of this mission, scientists plan to expand research and international cooperation.

"Noosphere" heads to Antarctica: what will be studied, where it will stop, and when it will arrive at "Vernadsky"
"Noosphere" has departed from Cape Town for Antarctica

The sixth Antarctic season of the Ukrainian research vessel "Noosphere" has begun. As reported by the National Antarctic Scientific Center, this mission plans to expand the area and types of research במסגרת international cooperation, UNN reports.

The "Noosphere" is currently sailing from Cape Town (South Africa), where it is forced to be based because of russia’s full-scale invasion, to Antarctica. The vessel’s captain is Andrii Starish.

First stop, research, and international cooperation

The first stop is the Polish Antarctic station "Arctowski," to which the "Noosphere" is providing logistical support for the construction of new buildings. After that, the icebreaker will head to Punta Arenas (Chile). There, it will pick up the first group of Ukrainian seasonal expedition members and cargo and head to "Vernadsky." Arrival at our station is expected in early December.

Many studies are planned this season as part of international cooperation:

  • the first Indonesian expedition will work aboard the "Noosphere" and at the station, implementing new geological, biological, and oceanographic projects together with our scientists;
    • cooperation with Mexico, the United States, and the Czech Republic will continue;
      • two studies will be conducted as part of the EU’s POLARIN project. One focuses on the distribution of microbial communities in the air of polar regions, while the other concerns carbon monitoring in the Southern Ocean;
        • the main event will be a large-scale Ukrainian-Swedish study of the Weddell Sea. It lies east of the Antarctic Peninsula, and this is the first such significant expansion of the research area for Ukrainian polar science. During the expedition, researchers plan to study extremophile organisms that live in “black smokers” — underwater geysers with temperatures of up to 400°C. Scientists will also search for cold-water corals and even a sunken vessel. In addition, research into atmospheric rivers and ocean currents will continue.
          The Noosphere has begun its sixth Antarctic season. Photo: Andrii Starish, Denys Matiushenko, Anton Nikonov, Volodymyr Udovenko

          As usual, the "Noosphere" will provide rotation of the annual expeditions at "Vernadsky."

          The NANC also added that all joint research is funded by foreign partners and grants. Thus, the expansion of the types and area of research has become possible without funding from the state budget.

          Reminder

          From January 2022 to May 2026, the "Noosphere" successfully completed five Antarctic seasons.

          Antonina Tumanova

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