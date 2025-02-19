No special decisions will be made before the German elections: Stefanishyna on 700 billion euros in EU aid to Ukraine

No special decisions will be made on the allocation of 700 billion euros from the EU to Ukraine until after the German elections, when it is clear what kind of coalition will be formed.

This was stated to journalists by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Elections are taking place in Germany. The initiative to mobilize 500+ billion euros to strengthen the EU's defense sovereignty and support Ukraine is one of the ideas of the European Commission. At the same time, it is not about purely German assistance, but I am sure that no special decisions will be made before the elections in Germany, before we understand what kind of coalition will be formed, but I think that in addition to supporting Ukraine, today we are also talking about European security in general and how it will look like in NATO and beyond - Stefanishyna said.

Recall

On February 16, on the sidelines of the Munich conference , German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock told Bloomberg about the upcoming launch of EU assistance to Ukraine, similar to the fund established during the coronavirus crisis. Over the past six years, the EU has allocated €724 billion, partly in the form of loans and direct financial assistance, to help Ukraine recover from the coronavirus.

On February 23, Germany will hold early elections to the Bundestag after the collapse of the Scholz coalition. The main fight is between the current chancellor and CDU leader Friedrich Merz. The results of the vote may affect aid to Ukraine, refugee policy and Berlin's position in the war with Russia.