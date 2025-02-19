ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 36969 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 61924 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 102933 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 66443 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 115365 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100606 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112832 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116657 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152074 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115150 views

No special decisions will be made before the German elections: Stefanishyna on 700 billion euros in EU aid to Ukraine

No special decisions will be made before the German elections: Stefanishyna on 700 billion euros in EU aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29729 views

The decision on a large-scale EU aid package for Ukraine has been postponed until after the German elections. The package could be similar to the €724 billion fund from the coronavirus crisis.

No special decisions will be made on the allocation of 700 billion euros from the EU to Ukraine until after the German elections, when it is clear what kind of coalition will be formed.

This was stated to journalists by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

Elections are taking place in Germany. The initiative to mobilize 500+ billion euros to strengthen the EU's defense sovereignty and support Ukraine is one of the ideas of the European Commission. At the same time, it is not about purely German assistance, but I am sure that no special decisions will be made before the elections in Germany, before we understand what kind of coalition will be formed, but I think that in addition to supporting Ukraine, today we are also talking about European security in general and how it will look like in NATO and beyond

- Stefanishyna said.

Recall

On February 16, on the sidelines of the Munich conference , German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock told Bloomberg about the upcoming launch of EU assistance to Ukraine, similar to the fund established during the coronavirus crisis. Over the past six years, the EU has allocated €724 billion, partly in the form of loans and direct financial assistance, to help Ukraine recover from the coronavirus.

 On February 23, Germany will hold early elections to the Bundestag after the collapse of the Scholz coalition. The main fight is between the current chancellor and CDU leader Friedrich Merz. The results of the vote may affect aid to Ukraine, refugee policy and Berlin's position in the war with Russia. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
bundestagBundestag
natoNATO
olha-stefanishynaOlha Stefanishyna
friedrich-merzFriedrich Merz
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine

