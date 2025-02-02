ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 35781 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 72020 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103559 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106852 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125145 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102637 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103607 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113341 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116937 views

No sign that US aid will end - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32532 views

The President said there were no signals of any termination of aid from the US and EU. The Ukrainian army is supplied by 40% of domestic production, with the rest coming from the US and Europe.

Ukraine currently has no signals that the US will end its military assistance. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Associated Press, UNN reports .

Today we have no signals that the US will end its assistance. This is important and we are grateful. We have no sign that the European Union will stop providing assistance... All this assistance is confirmed by our bilateral contracts on security guarantees

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that today the Ukrainian army is about 40% domestically produced.

Today, the percentage of aid, or what our army has, consists of domestic production for 2025 - about 40%, 30 percent from Europe and 30 percent from the United States. Therefore, if one of these elements fails, it is not difficult to calculate the percentage of our strength that we will lose. That's why our domestic production is developing and today it is a very strong assistant for our army

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky reported that not all of the military aid allocated last year from the United States had arrived in Ukraine, it was still on its way.

Zelenskyy also recently commented on the 90-day pause in international support from the United States and said that military assistance to Ukraine has not been stopped.

