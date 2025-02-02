No sign that US aid will end - Zelenskyy

Ukraine currently has no signals that the US will end its military assistance. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Associated Press, UNN reports .

Today we have no signals that the US will end its assistance. This is important and we are grateful. We have no sign that the European Union will stop providing assistance... All this assistance is confirmed by our bilateral contracts on security guarantees - Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that today the Ukrainian army is about 40% domestically produced.

Today, the percentage of aid, or what our army has, consists of domestic production for 2025 - about 40%, 30 percent from Europe and 30 percent from the United States. Therefore, if one of these elements fails, it is not difficult to calculate the percentage of our strength that we will lose. That's why our domestic production is developing and today it is a very strong assistant for our army - Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

Zelensky reported that not all of the military aid allocated last year from the United States had arrived in Ukraine, it was still on its way.

Zelenskyy also recently commented on the 90-day pause in international support from the United States and said that military assistance to Ukraine has not been stopped.