No more Twitter: Elon Musk's social network officially moves to X.com domain
Kyiv • UNN
The social network formerly known as Twitter has officially switched to the x.com domain, as announced by Elon Musk.
The social network X, which was previously called Twitter and still had the old domain name, has officially switched to the x.com domain. UNN writes about it with reference to Elon Musk's statement in X.
Details
All major systems are now enabled by X.com
01.09.23, 02:38 • 522503 views
From now on, if a user logs in to a social network for the first time after , they will see a notification about the new domain. The message reads: "We're sorry to inform you that we're changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain unchanged.
That is, now Twitter.com requests should be redirected to a website with a new domain.
Addendum
The Verge explained that the domain change was one of the most embarrassing aspects of Elon Musk's rebranding.
Although many of X's products have long since switched to the new brand, including the official social media account, mobile apps, and X Premium (also known as Blue) subscription, the platform's URLs were still spelled out as twitter.com.
Recall
