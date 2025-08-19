$41.260.08
"No more connection": Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1972 views

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a Russian freight train with fuel in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region. The echelon derailed.

"No more connection": Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed Russian fuel train in Zaporizhzhia

In the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed a Russian freight train carrying fuel. This was reported on Telegram by Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

As Andryushchenko noted, "there is no longer Russian railway communication through occupied Zaporizhzhia." He also published footage of the train's explosion – the train itself derailed.

Nothing living remained. Who was asking why the Russians were hauling fuel and cars at night? That's why. To avoid such losses. It didn't work out.

- wrote the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the partisan movement "ATESH" carried out sabotage on the railway line between Safonovo and Novooleksiivka in the Kherson region. Damage to the relay cabinet disrupted the supply of military cargo and fuel to Melitopol.

UNN also reported that in temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, invaders and an ammunition depot, which Russia had transferred to the Zaporizhzhia front, were hit.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
Train
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Atesh
Israel Defense Forces
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Melitopol
Zaporizhzhia