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The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the employee reservation quotas for critical enterprises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10693 views

In the defense industry and energy sector, it is proposed to reserve 85% of employees, while in utilities - 60%. The criteria will be reviewed by October 20.

The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the employee reservation quotas for critical enterprises

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved new rules for reserving employees at critically important enterprises. This is reported by Forbes Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

From now on, in the defense industry and energy sector, instead of 100% of employees, they propose allowing only 85% to be reserved.

At the same time, for enterprises providing heating, water supply, and waste removal services, they want to lower the limit from 75% to 60%. Where a 50% limit applies, everything will remain unchanged.

The document no longer contains the provision on excluding from the calculation employees who have a deferment (students, parents of many children, and others). In addition, a Coordination Center will be established with the participation of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Directorate of Intelligence, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the National Police.

The criteria for determining the critical importance of enterprises in all sectors are to be reviewed by October 20. One day was allocated for clarifying the document, and five days for final approval of the reservation percentages.

Context

The government prepared amendments to the procedure for reserving conscript-liable employees. For Ukrainians, this will mean the abolition of 100% reservation, particularly in the defense and energy sectors.

According to the amendments proposed by officials from the Ministry of Economy, even enterprises whose operations are essential to the country’s defense capability or the functioning of vital infrastructure may lose the ability to reserve their entire staff.

A reduction in reserving could hit critical enterprises: businesses and lawmakers warn of risks and call for dialogue13.10.26, 14:46 • 35727 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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