No "gifts" to Russia: Sybiha on possible territorial concessions

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that there should be no "gifts" to Russia, as every concession to the aggressor provokes further aggression. He said this during a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský, reports UNN.

Details

We (with Lipavský - ed.) paid priority attention to the latest initiatives to achieve a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace. Ukraine's position remains unchanged - nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe. Conclusions must be drawn, no rewards, gifts, or appeasement of the aggressor. Every concession to the aggressor provokes further aggression... The answer to the territorial question, as the President emphasized, is already in the Constitution of Ukraine - said Sybiha.

The minister emphasized that peace through strength is the only effective approach to negotiations with Russia.

Addition

Sybiha stated that Russia must say a clear "yes" to a truce in the air, on land, and at sea, which will open the way for further peace negotiations to bring about a just peace for Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump stated that a "certain exchange of territories" should be expected in a peace agreement regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Trump also stated that he would be able to assess the prospects of an agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin "within the first two minutes" of a meeting.