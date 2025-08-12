No "gifts" to Russia: Sybiha on possible territorial concessions

$41.450.06
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 170 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 5582 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 10520 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 17178 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 15298 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 13200 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 11773 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14255 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
August 12, 05:29 AM • 18858 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 82472 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Tags
Authors
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registrationAugust 12, 02:50 AM • 22403 views
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for UkraineAugust 12, 03:11 AM • 17779 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 14624 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYTAugust 12, 06:46 AM • 15900 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 21150 views
Publications
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period12:25 PM • 5616 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 10539 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 17200 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 12453 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 21965 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jan Lipavský
Andriy Sybiha
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa
Europe
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 15278 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 23750 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 180594 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 123924 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 240096 views
Truth Social
Financial Times
COVID-19
Leopard 2
MIM-104 Patriot

No "gifts" to Russia: Sybiha on possible territorial concessions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that there should be no "gifts" to Russia, as every concession provokes further aggression. He emphasized that Ukraine's position is unchanged: peace through strength is the only effective approach to negotiations.

No "gifts" to Russia: Sybiha on possible territorial concessions

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that there should be no "gifts" to Russia, as every concession to the aggressor provokes further aggression. He said this during a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský, reports UNN.

Details

We (with Lipavský - ed.) paid priority attention to the latest initiatives to achieve a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace. Ukraine's position remains unchanged - nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about Europe without Europe. Conclusions must be drawn, no rewards, gifts, or appeasement of the aggressor. Every concession to the aggressor provokes further aggression... The answer to the territorial question, as the President emphasized, is already in the Constitution of Ukraine 

- said Sybiha.

The minister emphasized that peace through strength is the only effective approach to negotiations with Russia.

Ukraine named effective tools to compel Putin to serious negotiations8/12/25, 1:59 PM • 2198 views

Addition

Sybiha stated that Russia must say a clear "yes" to a truce in the air, on land, and at sea, which will open the way for further peace negotiations to bring about a just peace for Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump stated that a "certain exchange of territories" should be expected in a peace agreement regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Trump also stated that he would be able to assess the prospects of an agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin "within the first two minutes" of a meeting.

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
Jan Lipavský
Donald Trump
Ukraine