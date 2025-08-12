Ukraine named effective tools to compel Putin to serious negotiations

Among the effective tools to compel Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to serious negotiations is to increase the price for Russia of further aggression. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský, UNN reports.

Details

One of the most effective tools to compel Putin to serious negotiations, and not imitation of negotiations, is to increase the price of further aggression for Russia. This is achieved through sanctions, through our self-sufficiency, through increasing our defense capabilities. We are grateful to our European partners for this. I increasingly see the awareness and understanding that responsibility for our security is primarily in our hands - said Sybiha.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine needs US leadership.

We need US leadership for this future security architecture system to be effective. And what is important, to stop this war, the Russian side must clearly understand that it will not achieve its strategic goals on the territory of Ukraine, that it is futile, that the price of further aggression will increase for them every day - Sybiha stated.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russia must understand the consequences of further aggression.

Here, the important role of our European partners is in strengthening Ukraine, strengthening our defense capabilities, strengthening our capabilities to produce weapons. So that, figuratively speaking, when attacking civilian cities, the enemy understands that inflicting a massive strike will have consequences for its military machine, that there will be a response from the Ukrainian side - said Sybiha.

Addition

Sybiha stated that Russia must say a clear "yes" to a ceasefire in the air, on land, and at sea, which will open the way to further peace negotiations to bring about a just peace for Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump stated that a peace agreement on the Russian-Ukrainian war should expect "some territorial exchange."

Trump also stated that he would be able to assess the prospects of an agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin "within the first two minutes" of a meeting.