Ukraine named effective tools to compel Putin to serious negotiations

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 9082 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 10213 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 8318 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
08:17 AM • 7482 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
06:06 AM • 12175 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
05:29 AM • 17833 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 80078 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 127366 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 178555 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 128961 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
4.3m/s
37%
755mm
Popular news
Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk directionVideoAugust 12, 01:23 AM • 15493 views
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registrationAugust 12, 02:50 AM • 18933 views
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for UkraineAugust 12, 03:11 AM • 14224 views
Missile strike on training base in Ukraine kills foreign recruits - NYT06:46 AM • 11965 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 14793 views
Publications
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 9126 views
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhoto09:24 AM • 7392 views
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 15067 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 80093 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 127378 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Jan Lipavský
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza06:40 AM • 9712 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 21784 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 178562 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 122221 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 238258 views
Actual
Truth Social
Financial Times
Leopard 2
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times

Ukraine named effective tools to compel Putin to serious negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that increasing the cost of aggression for Russia is a key tool to compel Putin to serious negotiations. Ukraine needs US leadership for an effective security architecture and for Russia to realize the futility of its strategic goals.

Ukraine named effective tools to compel Putin to serious negotiations

Among the effective tools to compel Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to serious negotiations is to increase the price for Russia of further aggression. This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský, UNN reports.

Details

One of the most effective tools to compel Putin to serious negotiations, and not imitation of negotiations, is to increase the price of further aggression for Russia. This is achieved through sanctions, through our self-sufficiency, through increasing our defense capabilities. We are grateful to our European partners for this. I increasingly see the awareness and understanding that responsibility for our security is primarily in our hands

- said Sybiha.

The minister emphasized that Ukraine needs US leadership.

We need US leadership for this future security architecture system to be effective. And what is important, to stop this war, the Russian side must clearly understand that it will not achieve its strategic goals on the territory of Ukraine, that it is futile, that the price of further aggression will increase for them every day

- Sybiha stated.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Russia must understand the consequences of further aggression.

Here, the important role of our European partners is in strengthening Ukraine, strengthening our defense capabilities, strengthening our capabilities to produce weapons. So that, figuratively speaking, when attacking civilian cities, the enemy understands that inflicting a massive strike will have consequences for its military machine, that there will be a response from the Ukrainian side

- said Sybiha.

What Putin wants from Trump at the Alaska summit: between diplomacy and geopolitics8/11/25, 5:43 PM • 3294 views

Addition

Sybiha stated that Russia must say a clear "yes" to a ceasefire in the air, on land, and at sea, which will open the way to further peace negotiations to bring about a just peace for Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump stated that a peace agreement on the Russian-Ukrainian war should expect "some territorial exchange."

Trump also stated that he would be able to assess the prospects of an agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin "within the first two minutes" of a meeting.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Jan Lipavský
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine